William Blair Comments on Tactile Systems Technology Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCMD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $927.99 million, a P/E ratio of 118.59, a PEG ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $27,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,101.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $129,897.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,518 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

