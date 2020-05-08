Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 42,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $207.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

