Wsfs Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

