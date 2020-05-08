XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $84.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.82, but opened at $68.91. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. XPO Logistics shares last traded at $68.04, with a volume of 99,963 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $24,255,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.