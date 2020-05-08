Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $65.74, but opened at $65.05. Xylem shares last traded at $64.32, with a volume of 41,486 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 96,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Fayerweather Charles grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 8,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 15,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 36,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

About Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

