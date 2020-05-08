Yelp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,817 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,577% compared to the typical daily volume of 292 call options.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YELP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 42,062 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

