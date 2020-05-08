Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Blackrock Capital Investment’s earnings. Blackrock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blackrock Capital Investment.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 108.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%.

BKCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

In related news, Director Mark S. Lies bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $146,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Keenan bought 60,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $244,375.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,768 shares in the company, valued at $734,342.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

BKCC stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.51. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

