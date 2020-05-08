Zacks: Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.26. Steven Madden posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2,391.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 97,891 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.