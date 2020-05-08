Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.41%.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $206,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,464,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,777.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,710.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,583 shares of company stock worth $955,066. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.97. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.63 million, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

