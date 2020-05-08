Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18.

BTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,314,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,669 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

