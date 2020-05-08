Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Franklin Street Properties reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

