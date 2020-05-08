Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. Through five principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier Certificates, ATSG also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance services, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc., Air Transport International, LLC, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc., and LGSTX Services, Inc. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATSG. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of ATSG opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

