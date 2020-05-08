Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $189.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,385,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 179,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

