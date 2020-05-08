Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.40

Shares of Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €52.40 ($60.93) and last traded at €52.38 ($60.91), with a volume of 122470 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.50 ($62.21).

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €38.38 and a 200-day moving average of €41.40.

Zalando Company Profile (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.