Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz Sells 1,658 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $389,182.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,384.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $233.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $260.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

