-$0.36 EPS Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.68). Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 614.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.91 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAST. Raymond James lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,024 shares in the company, valued at $196,594.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Harris purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 122,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,841.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 67,500 shares of company stock worth $198,650. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

