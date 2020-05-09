1,004 Shares in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Bought by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,004 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in Masco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Masco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. Masco’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.