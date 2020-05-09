10,101 Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Altria Group by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Shares of MO stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $53.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

