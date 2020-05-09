102 Shares in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Humana by 51.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Humana by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 79,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.74.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $377.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.02. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $392.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

