10,816 Shares in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,816 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANF. TheStreet cut shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director Michael S. Samis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $619,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.25.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

