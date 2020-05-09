1,325 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 197,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,887,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBMQ opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $27.45.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.