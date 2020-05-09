1,529 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $72,697,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,149 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,223,000 after purchasing an additional 197,496 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 126.3% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 331,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,527,000 after purchasing an additional 185,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41,763.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 118,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 117,773 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $160.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.80. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.38.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

