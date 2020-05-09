626 Shares in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 64,095 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,016.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $521,406.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,484.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.