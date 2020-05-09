799 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,844,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,437,000 after purchasing an additional 729,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,614,000 after purchasing an additional 667,963 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after buying an additional 447,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,400,000 after buying an additional 417,799 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Deutsche Bank raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.08.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

