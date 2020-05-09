ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 8.1% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 18.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 19,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

Shares of ABB opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

