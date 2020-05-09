Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 109,000 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $21.51 million and a PE ratio of -23.33.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder and Tagami gold properties located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute, Quebec.

