Absher Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 441.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 427,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 348,327 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 28,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $277.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

