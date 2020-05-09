Absolute Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $14,312.95 and approximately $2,318.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00829619 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00028814 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00261667 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00154953 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

