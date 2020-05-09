Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,227.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 550,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,914,000 after acquiring an additional 69,547 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average is $113.28. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $144.17.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

