Adelphoi Price Tops $0.0106 on Major Exchanges (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $219,435.85 and approximately $388.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.73 or 0.02187315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00175905 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00068591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

