Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$2.12 on Friday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $396.25 million and a P/E ratio of -16.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$76.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.