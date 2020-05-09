Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Leone D. Patterson Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADVM has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

