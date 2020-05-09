Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,192 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $108.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,411 shares of company stock worth $3,622,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

