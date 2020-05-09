Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,471,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 701,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Alliant Energy worth $1,085,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

LNT opened at $47.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

