Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NYSE ALL opened at $100.79 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

