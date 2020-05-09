Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.42.

ALNY opened at $136.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,285,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $3,339,527.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,304.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,704 shares of company stock valued at $18,668,733. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

