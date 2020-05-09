Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $332,028,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,204.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,321.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

