Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,204.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,321.65. The stock has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

