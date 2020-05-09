Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,204.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,321.65. The firm has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

