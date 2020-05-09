Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,204.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,321.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

