Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $129,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,204.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1,321.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

