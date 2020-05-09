Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.22

Shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.41. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 234,700 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter.

About Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

