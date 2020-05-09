Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,055,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,233 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,605,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,305,000 after acquiring an additional 707,562 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,025,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,985,000 after acquiring an additional 169,253 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $18,046,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 699,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 130,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

AMRN opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 2.83. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Amarin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

