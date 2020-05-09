Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Ameren has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameren to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of AEE opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

