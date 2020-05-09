American Financial Advisors LLC Invests $650,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 512 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,204.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,321.65. The stock has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

