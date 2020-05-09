AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,189,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590,477 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.06% of AMETEK worth $1,165,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AME opened at $84.32 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,190 shares of company stock worth $797,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

