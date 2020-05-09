Analysts Anticipate Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Construction’s earnings. Sterling Construction reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sterling Construction.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $296.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sterling Construction in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $8.98 on Friday. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $251.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Messer purchased 12,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sterling Construction by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,946,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,010 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sterling Construction by 74.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 614,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 261,702 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 557,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

