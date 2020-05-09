Analysts Set Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) PT at $11.25

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,245,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 352,671 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,094,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 191,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

HTGC stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.49. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.