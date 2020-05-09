Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 13.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 126,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $34,268,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 7.6% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.85.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $274.33 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.11.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.