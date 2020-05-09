Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (ANH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 41.82 and a quick ratio of 41.82. The stock has a market cap of $161.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($182.71) million during the quarter. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

